Prime Minister Theresa May is reshuffling her Cabinet, with reports suggesting around half a dozen senior ministers could be axed or moved.

Here’s the latest on the revamp, which could continue into Tuesday.

The Prime Minister has started a refresh of her ministerial team – updates will follow #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/QjGW7aUxx1 — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 8, 2018

James Brokenshire: The Northern Ireland Secretary resigned in the first change to the Cabinet to be announced. A source said he had decided to stand down because he was facing major surgery within the next couple of weeks.Brandon Lewis: Immigration minister Mr Lewis has been made chairman of the Conservative Party – replacing Sir Patrick McLoughlin – and minister without portfolio, No 10 announced.Chris Grayling: The Conservatives earlier deleted a tweet congratulating Mr Grayling on being appointed party chairman. He remains as Secretary of State for Transport.

David Lidington MP becomes Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for @CabinetOfficeUK #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/k8P5Ib9gxE — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 8, 2018

David Lidington: The Aylesbury MP has been appointed Cabinet Office minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.CCHQ In a major shake-up, the Conservatives announced prominent backbencher James Cleverly as deputy chairman, junior minister Chris Skidmore as vice chairman for policy, Maria Caulfield as vice chair for women, and 2017 intake MPs Kemi Badenoch and Ben Bradley as vice chair for candidates and vice chair for youth respectively.Amber Rudd: Confirmed in her position as Home Secretary.Philip Hammond: Confirmed in his post as Chancellor of the Exchequer.David Davis: Confirmed in his position as Secretary of State for Exiting the EU.

Sajid Javid MP becomes Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government @CommunitiesUK #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/fMFYiLnytI — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 8, 2018

Sajid Javid: With the addition of housing added to his existing Cabinet title, he is now Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.Boris Johnson: He remains as Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs.Jeremy Hunt: He remains as Health Secretary but has social care added to his title.

Jeremy Hunt MP becomes Secretary of State for Health and Social Care @DHgovuk #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/9MsdNnYhFa — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 8, 2018

Greg Clark: Mr Clark remains as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.Gavin Williamson: Retains his role as Defence Secretary, which he has held for just over two months.David Gauke: Has been appointed Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary.

David Gauke MP becomes Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice @MoJGovUK #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/zEVSSeqA3V — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 8, 2018

Karen Bradley: She has been appointed as Northern Ireland Secretary, moving from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.Matt Hancock: Mr Hancock has been made Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Matt Hancock MP becomes Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport @DCMS #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/nE6SuMCkNT — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 8, 2018

Liam Fox: He remains International Trade Secretary and President of the Board of Trade.Penny Mordaunt: She remains Secretary of State for International Development.Michael Gove: He remains as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.Justine Greening: She has quit the Government after refusing to take the work and pensions post after being moved from the education portfolio, Downing Street sources said.

Damian Hinds MP becomes Secretary of State for Education @educationgovuk #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/sld7SEUGdu — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 8, 2018

Damian Hinds: He has been appointed Education Secretary.Esther McVey: She has been made Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.David Mundell: He remains Secretary of State for Scotland.Alun Cairns: He stays on as Secretary of State for Wales.