Two people were injured after a fire broke out in the heating and air conditioning system at Trump Tower in New York City.

The city’s Fire Department said the blaze broke out at around 7am (noon GMT) on Monday, causing smoke to billow from the roof of the building which contains US president Donald Trump’s home and business offices.

Fire officials said a civilian was treated for serious injuries and a firefighter suffered minor injuries. It took about an hour to extinguish the blaze at the high-rise building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The president’s son Eric later tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing “an incredible job”.