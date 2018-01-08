Asda has axed a further 28 jobs at its head office, just days into new boss Roger Burnley’s reign.

The grocery giant informed affected staff, who work at its property division, about the cull on Monday.

Asda said in a statement: “Change is a constant within any retail business and today we have made some changes to the structure of one of our business support functions as part of our ongoing work to ensure Asda is fit for the future.

“Unfortunately these changes mean 28 colleagues from our property team have left us.

“We’re grateful for their contribution to Asda and wish them the best for the future.”

It follows an earlier round of redundancies in September, when the Walmart-owned supermarket took the axe to nearly 300 jobs at its head office as part of a major cost-cutting drive.

Prior to the September job cuts, the firm employed 2,500 at its Leeds headquarters.

A further 800 staff had the scope of their job descriptions changed as part of the shake-up.

Mr Burnley, formerly Asda’s chief operating officer and deputy CEO, took up the top job on January 1 after Sean Clarke stepped down.

The management change and cuts come amid a choppy period for Asda, as it pushes through a turnaround plan in an attempt to shore up falling sales amid a long-running supermarket price war.

In the hot seat: Asda boss Roger Burnley (Asda/PA)

Asda has been among the losers in the battle for sales, as German rivals Aldi and Lidl steal a march on the so called Big Four grocers, which also include Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

However, there have been signs that its strategy is starting to bear fruit, with Asda posting its first quarterly sales growth in three years back in August.

Figures were boosted by a combination of price cuts and rising inflation.