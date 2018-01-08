Princess Charlotte’s first day at nursery school has been marked by the release of two pictures taken by her proud mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The two-year-old, who is fourth in line to the throne, was photographed at Kensington Palace before travelling to nearby Willcocks Nursery School.

Charlotte is pictured sitting down on some outside steps in the grounds of the famous palace and another standing as she holds on to a rail.

Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace shortly before leaving for her first day of nursery (The Duchess of Cambridge)

The young princess is wearing a scarf, coat and appears to have a rucksack on her back as she is photographed by her mother.

The princess will be a full-time pupil at the nursery, which charges fees of just over £3,000 a term for pupils attending its Monday to Friday morning school, and employs lots of play as children learn.

Charlotte gives her mother a cheeky grin in the two pictures taken during Monday morning before she travelled to school for the first time.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/dDIOZdA7aM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018

Kate, who celebrates her 36th birthday on Tuesday, is a keen and accomplished amateur photographer who last year accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society which recognised her “talent and enthusiasm”.

The Duchess bucked tradition when she took the official photographs of her newborn daughter in 2015.

The photos of Charlotte showed the young princess being cradled by her older brother Prince George at William and Kate’s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

The 35-year-old, a history of art graduate, has also released pictures to mark other milestones in her children’s lives, including George’s first day at nursery school and Charlotte’s first birthday.