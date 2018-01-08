Five men and a woman have been charged with being members of banned far-right group National Action.

West Midlands Police said Nathan Pryke, 26; Adam Thomas, 21; Claudia Patatas, 28; Darren Fletcher, 28; Daniel Bogunovic, 26; and 24-year-old Joel Wilmore will all appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said all six accused had been charged with being a member of a proscribed organisation contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act.

Thomas and Patatas, both of Waltham Gardens, Banbury, Oxfordshire; Pryke, of Dartford Road, March, Cambridgeshire; Fletcher, of Kitchen Lane, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton; Bogunovic, of Crown Hills Rise, Leicester; and Wilmore, of Bramhall Moor Lane, Hazel Grove, Stockport, were arrested last Wednesday.

Thomas has been further charged with possessing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

West Midlands Police said Fletcher also faces five counts of breaching an anti-social behaviour order.

In a statement confirming the charges, the force said all six suspects had been charged with being “concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, namely on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation”.

A number of properties have been searched as part of the inquiry involving the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit, supported by several other regional anti-terror units.

At the time of the arrests, officers said they were pre-planned and intelligence-led, and there was no threat to public safety.