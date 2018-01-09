The consequences of the Prime Minister’s new year Cabinet reshuffle lead a majority of the newspapers on Tuesday.

Justine Greening’s resignation as Education Secretary, after she refused to move to the Department of Work and Pensions, and Jeremy Hunt’s successful bid to remain Health Secretary are reported as challenges to Mrs May’s authority.

The Times leads with Ms Greening’s resignation, reporting that that the “shambolic” reshuffle has revived questions over the competence of the PM’s administration.

Greening quits in shambolic reshuffle #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rZDaLNVwgr — The Times of London (@thetimes) January 8, 2018

Mr Hunt’s refusal to move forced Mrs May to abandon other plans on what one Government source called “the night of the blunt stiletto”, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Night of the blunt stiletto' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/OWvSwgbaqg — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 8, 2018

The failure to shift Mr Hunt, leaving Greg Clark in position at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, has seen Mrs May accused of “giving into the boys”, according to The Guardian.

The Guardian front page, Tuesday 09.01.18: May reshuffle in disarray as Greening quits pic.twitter.com/xxVSgVecow — The Guardian (@guardian) January 8, 2018

Former Justice Secretary David Lidington will become Mrs May’s “fixer” in Cabinet, the Financial Times reports, placing the pro-European as chair of several Brexit committees and standing in for her when required at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition for January 9https://t.co/pkXmGUYfg9 pic.twitter.com/qK5vzlFiP3 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 8, 2018

“We will not be moved!”, reads the front page of the Metro, while the i‘s headline is “reshuffle rejected”.

The Daily Express says a poll shows 84% of voters want the Government to divert funds from the foreign aid budget to the NHS as it deals with a winter crisis.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports on the trial of a man over the murder of grandmother Lea Adri-Soejoko, 80, who was found dead in a shed on an allotment.

Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi was at a party the night before the team exited the FA Cup, losing 4-2 to Nottingham Forest, according to The Sun.