An airline has pledged to cure passengers who are afraid of flying or refund their air fare.

Virgin Atlantic customers who book a flight on Tuesday will be offered a free place on its Flying Without Fear course.

The money they spent on their plane ticket will be returned if they are not cured in time for their trip.

Nearly one in six people in the UK have a fear of flying, according to market research firm YouGov.

41% of people with a fear of flying are missing out on exotic holidays because they require long haul flights https://t.co/DEjJvOlTSh pic.twitter.com/aDktvt8ZAf — YouGov (@YouGov) March 20, 2017

Virgin Atlantic chief commercial officer Shai Weiss said: “We want everyone to be able to say, ‘Screw it, let’s do it’ and try something different, fly somewhere new.

“Hopefully by guaranteeing to cure people of one of the main things holding them back, we can inspire Britain to choose something more positive than the cliched ‘Blue January’ nonsense.

“Nothing should hold anyone back from seizing the day in 2018.”