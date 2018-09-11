The leader of al Qaida has called on Muslims to wage war against the United States throughout the world.

In a 30-minute speech released on the 17th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Ayman al-Zawahri went to great lengths to portray the United States as a religious enemy of Muslims.

He used Washington’s transfer of its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as evidence of that enmity.

The Washington-based Site group, which monitors media material by militants across the world, released an English transcript of the speech.

“America (is) the number one enemy of Muslims … despite its professed secularism,” Mr al-Zawahri said in the video.

He listed 14 directives to fight the United States, including an appeal for Muslim unity and jihadists to close ranks.