Russian President Vladimir Putin says a demilitarised zone to separate Syrian forces and rebels in the Idlib region will be established by October 15.

Mr Putin made the announcement after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He said the zone will be patrolled both by Turkish forces and Russian military police.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Idlib is the last bastion of Syria’s rebels and concern has been high that a government assault on the city and its surroundings would be catastrophic for civilians.

Turkey has opposed such an assault.

Mr Putin said that the zone would be between nine and 12 miles wide between the two factions.