Artist Kevin Sharkey has withdrawn from the 2018 presidential race to focus on his art.

The Dublin-based painter released a statement on his Twitter page announcing he was “leaving the circus”.

Mr Sharkey said on Monday he dropped out of the race “due to the corruption of the local councils all over Ireland”.

“I am leaving the circus, Farce, that has become the presidential race to focus on my new collection of paintings.

“I am also looking forward to the release of my first single.”

His statement also provided details of an exhibition showcasing his paintings entitled, The Presidential Collection 2018, he denies running in the race as a ploy to promote his artwork.

Mr Sharkey also backed former journalist Gemma O’Doherty and asked any councils that had promised him their votes to transfer their votes to Ms O’Doherty.

Ms O’Doherty and musician Jimmy Smyth have not received any council nominations so far.

Meanwhile, businessman Peter Casey secured two nominations on Monday from Kerry County Council and Clare County Council, which supported the Londonderry-born entrepreneur by seven votes, including three from Fianna Fail.

It is the second council nomination for the Dragons’ Den personality, who recently stepped down from his role as chief executive of Claddagh Resources.

He needs the backing of two more councils in order to get on the ballot paper.

Mr Casey will travel to Limerick City and County Council and Tipperary on Tuesday.

There are still a number of councils who have yet to nominate anyone.

Dublin City, Laois, Offaly and Westmeath have all voted not to back any of the candidates.

Sligo County Council will discuss motions to endorse businessmen Sean Gallagher and Mr Casey when it meets on Monday September 24.

Candidates travelled all over the country in the last number of weeks to make their pitch to local councils about why they think they would be a good president.

Each local authority can only endorse one candidate.

For independent candidates there are two ways to get a nomination for president.

The first is to secure the signatures of at least 20 members of the Oireachtas, there are 158 TDs and 60 senators.

However, most votes are locked inside political parties and the party whip normally prevents individual TDs or senators signing papers for non-party independent candidates.

The second route is to try and convince four local authorities to back a bid.

Five candidates are currently in the mix for next month’s presidential election in Ireland after securing signatures and county councils.

According to polls, Michael D. Higgins is heading for a landslide re-election.

The Red C opinion poll published in the Sunday Business Post puts the current president at 67% support.

Businessman and former presidential runner-up in 2011, Sean Gallagher, comes second in the poll at 15% ahead of fellow Dragons’ Den star Gavin Duffy at 6%.

In third place in the poll, 7% of respondents chose Sinn Fein’s Liadh Ni Riada who was unveiled as Sinn Fein’s chosen candidate on Sunday.

The 51-year-old is the youngest of the five confirmed candidates and one of two women in the race.

Mr Higgins, the sitting president, 77, is able to nominate himself as an independent candidate for another seven years in office.

However, he has secured the backing of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Labour, who have agreed not to field candidates from their own parties.

An official campaign Twitter account for Mr Higgins tweeted for the first time since November 2011 on Monday, and a campaign website also went live.

Mr Gallagher, the 56-year-old businessman and former Dragons’ Den star from Ballyhaise, County Cavan, finished second in the 2011 Irish presidential election and is tipped for a return to runner-up position.

Mr Gallagher has described himself as coming from the “Fianna Fail gene pool”, but is running as an independent.

During the last election campaign Mr Gallagher had been leading some opinion polls in the 2011 race, prior to a fake tweet furore in the closing stages of the campaign that accused Mr Gallagher of collecting funds for Fianna Fail.

He secured more than half a million first-preference votes, but lost out to Mr Higgins.

Mr Gallagher won the backing of Roscommon, Mayo, Leitrim and Wexford councils, and was the first independent candidate to secure a nomination.

Businessman Gavin Duffy, 58, will run as an independent candidate after securing his nomination by winning the backing of Waterford, Meath, Carlow and Wicklow councils.

The entrepreneur from Sallins, Co Kildare, is best known for his role on the RTE programme Dragons’ Den, started his career as a shareholder in radio stations, and has become a serial entrepreneur, now a veteran of over 40 start-ups.

Mr Duffy has worked in the past as an adviser to both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Joan Freeman, the independent member of the Irish Seanad, psychologist and mental health activist from Dublin, earned the backing of Galway City Council as well as Galway County, Fingal and Cork County councils.

Mr Higgins and the other candidates are expected to step up campaigning activities this week at the National Ploughing Championships, near Tullamore in Offaly.

Nominations must be submitted by September 26 and the election will be held on October 26.