Police are set to ramp up stop and search activity as part of a nationwide blitz on knife crime.

All forces in England and Wales are taking part in the week-long crackdown codenamed Operation Sceptre.

From Tuesday, officers will increase their use of stop-and-search powers, carry out weapons sweeps and target habitual blade carriers.

Knife crime has been under the spotlight after a spate of fatal stabbings in 2018.

The crackdown comes after a series of stabbings (Peter Byrne/PA)

Official statistics released in July showed police in England and Wales recorded 40,147 offences involving a knife or sharp instrument in the year ending March 2018, a 16% increase compared with the previous 12 months.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Duncan Ball, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for knife crime, said: “We are deeply concerned about continuing rises in knife crime and the number of young lives that have been lost to stabbings.

“Policing has a pivotal role in galvanising communities and local agencies to come together to prevent knife crime.

“Police forces are targeting hotspots and using their powers of stop and search to tackle knife crime.

“Over 4,000 weapons were seized in the last Operation Sceptre and we expect to get many more off the streets in the coming week.”

He added: “The causes and drivers are complex.

“Early intervention to steer young people away from crime and putting in place measures to tackle the root causes is absolutely crucial.”

Police are launching a crackdown on knife crime (Joe Giddens/PA)

Concern over serious violence has prompted scrutiny of a reduction in stop and search activity.

In the year to March 2017, police in England and Wales carried out 303,845 stops and searches, the lowest number since current data records started in 2001/02.

The tactics have attracted controversy amid criticism they have unfairly focused on black and minority ethnic individuals.

Reforms were introduced in 2014 by then home secretary Theresa May to ensure the powers are used in a more targeted way.

Current Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who backed a boost in the use of stop and search weeks after his appointment, said: “Knife crime has devastating consequences for victims, families and communities and I am determined to do everything I can to break this deadly cycle.

“I fully support Operation Sceptre which is a key element of our efforts to tackle knife crime.”