Brexit brinkmanship, the scale of harm experienced by people online and a stark warning over the threat to children from drug gangs are among a range of stories to make headlines on Tuesday.

Several papers also carry images of the Duchess of Sussex, who is supporting a cookbook by Grenfell Tower community figures, and scenes from Burberry’s London Fashion Week show.

European Union diplomats have predicted the UK Government will capitulate to Brussels’ demands when it faces its “darkest hour” over the prospect of no Brexit deal, The Guardian reports.

The Financial Times focuses on Chancellor Philip Hammond’s backing of an IMF warning that Brexit will lead to “substantial costs” for Britain.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday September 18 https://t.co/oHNZxPY3yA pic.twitter.com/ap9IjNjxpL — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 17, 2018

The Independent also carries comments by the Chancellor, in which he warned that a no-deal Brexit risks undoing Britain’s recovery from the global financial crisis.

Ofcom is warning that 12 million people in the UK have experienced harmful content or conduct online because of a lack of regulation of internet companies and social media, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Midwives are calling for expectant mothers to be given weight gain targets amid concerns that too much could lead to babies growing into unhealthy children, The Times reports.

Tomorrow's Times front page: Pregnant women face return of the weigh-in pic.twitter.com/Dc19yIrouM — The Times of London (@thetimes) September 17, 2018

The Children’s Commissioner has warned that drug gangs have led to a child protection crisis as serious as the threat or terrorism, the Daily Mail reports.

'No child is safe in drug gang Britain' / Read the 11pm edition of Mail Plus now #tomorrowspaperstoday #tomorrowsfrontpages pic.twitter.com/X839EyzUpy — MailPlus (@MailPlus_) September 17, 2018

The Daily Mirror leads with the inquest into the death of Irene Collins, 73, four days after she was attacked by a police dog in her home.

The Sun leads with a report on the finances of a fund set up to help find Madeleine McCann.

Tomorrow's front page: Fund to find Madeline McCann could be wiped out thanks to £750,000 cop case https://t.co/S72VoPiOBL pic.twitter.com/f3UfvpMhJX — The Sun (@TheSun) September 17, 2018

The i leads with new figures that show punctuality on Britain’s railways has reached a 12-year low amid chaos caused by severe weather and new timetables.

And on its front page, the Daily Express carries a report on banks failing to pass on the latest rise in interest rates to savers.