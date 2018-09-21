Police in Australia have arrested a man accused of deliberately killing several emu with his car on a rural road and then posting a video of it online.

Police in the state of Victoria said the 20-year-old man faces several charges of animal cruelty, destruction of protected wildlife and traffic violations.

In the video, a man with a moustache can be seen laughing as he drives into each bird.

Ouyen police have charged a man following an cruelty to wildlife incident in Cowangie over the past two weeks. More → https://t.co/yHyaVWjCgQ pic.twitter.com/NyLHbz4t8w — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) September 21, 2018

An animal welfare group had issued a nationwide appeal for help in finding the man.

Police said the emu killings occurred this month in northwestern Victoria.

The suspect is to appear in court on November 9.

Emu are flightless running birds native to Australia that are the second-largest living birds by height after ostriches.