The Labour Party’s annual conference begins this weekend in Liverpool.

Here are some of the things to watch out for.

– With Brexit dominating the party conference season, expect a big push by pro-EU MPs and activists for Labour to back the People’s Vote campaign for a second referendum – something Jeremy Corbyn has so far resisted.

– Mr Corbyn may have hoped to have finally put to bed the bitter row over anti-Semitism in the party after it finally agreed to adopt internationally agreed guidelines in full, but feelings remain raw and may erupt again on the conference fringe.

– Momentum, the grassroots activists’ group which helped to propel Mr Corbyn to the leadership, is pressing for a change to party rules which could make it easier to de-select sitting MPs, prompting fears among moderates of a purge by left-wingers.

– Deputy leader Tom Watson will not be speaking from the main platform after failing to agree a satisfactory slot, but he may vent his frustrations with the leadership during a series of appearances on the fringe.

– Mr Corbyn delivers his big speech on Wednesday, but with some polls suggesting his popularity with the wider public is slipping, will he receive the rapturous reception from the party faithful which has marked his previous appearances?