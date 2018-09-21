Three people have been taken to hospital following a suspected chemical incident in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to the Scottish Gas building in Waterfront Avenue at around 5.15pm on Friday.
Police Scotland said 13 people were treated at the scene for “minor illness”, with three taken to hospital for further observation.
A spokesman said: “We are working alongside our partners in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of this incident.
“We would ask people to avoid the Waterfront area while the emergency response is ongoing.”
