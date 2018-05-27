Flash floods have caused road chaos in parts of the Midlands – with a major route into Birmingham left impassable by floodwater up to 5ft deep.

The University of Birmingham was forced to close its main sports and fitness centre due to flooding caused by torrential rain – while vehicles struggled through standing water in nearby streets.

Footage posted on social media also showed a car stranded on a stretch of the eastbound Hagley Road, in the Bearwood area.

Following heavy rainfall the #M5 between J3 and J2 has flooded. Traffic is getting past in 1 lane. #TrafficOfficers on scene. Please take care past the scene. pic.twitter.com/jZmg8QA9ci — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) May 27, 2018

Meanwhile, Highways England was forced to close a flooded stretch of the M5 between Halesowen and Oldbury, while lane and exit closures were put in place on parts of the M42 and M6.

In a message tweeted at 7pm on Sunday, the West Midlands Police Force Support Unit advised motorists: “Please try to avoid the following areas due to floods and road closures.

Please try to avoid the following areas due to floods and road closures. Pershore Road at Oakfield Road, Selly Oak – reports of water 5ft deep. Road being closed and bus passengers being evacuated. @birmingham_live @BhamUpdates Please RT. — WMP Force Support Unit (@FSU_WMP) May 27, 2018

“Pershore Road at Oakfield Road, Selly Oak – reports of water 5ft deep. Road being closed and bus passengers being evacuated.”

The Harborne area of Birmingham was also badly hit – with the Environment Agency putting more than 20 flood warnings in place for the Midlands region, including stretches of the Rea and Cole rivers.

A total of 42 flood alerts were also issued for other areas, urging residents to be prepared for the possibility of flooding.

Work has continued throughout today, despite the horrendous conditions, to replace the signalling between Birmingham and Coventry. Lots of services have been affected by the weather – check @nationalrailenq or your train operator for the latest travel info. pic.twitter.com/eUkxa7bxUE — Birmingham New Street (@NetworkRailBHM) May 27, 2018

Train operator CrossCountry said some of its services had been disrupted by severe weather near Birmingham New Street, which led to signalling problems.

But Network Rail said Sunday’s thunderstorms had not halted work to upgrade the tracks between New Street and Coventry.