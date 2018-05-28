Helpful assistants and clean stores divide brands on the high street in a survey by the consumer brand Which?.
Customers voted on value for money and the likelihood they would recommend the shop.
And here are the results: The top and bottom rated stores for 2018, according to the Which? survey of 10,356 shoppers are:
Top rated shops:
1. Lush – 81% (183)
= Savers – 81% (185)
= Smyths Toys – 81% (186)
4. Screwfix – 80% (184)
= Toolstation – 80% (178)
6. Bodycare – 79% (185)
= Richer Sounds – 79% (124)
8. The Perfume Shop – 78% (180)
= Waterstones – 78% (185)
10. The Body Shop – 77% (184)
= Dunhelm 77% (185)
= Ikea 77% (185)
= John Lewis 77% (185)
Bottom rated shops:
90. Dorothy Perkins/Burton – 66% (370)
= Halfords (inc Cycle Republic) – 66% (182)
= Miss Selfridge – 66% (185)
= Ryman- 66% (183)
94. JD Sports – 65% (185)
= Toys R Us/Babies R Us – 65% (185)
97. Homebase/Bunnings – 64% (553)
98. Evans – 63% (179)
= Sport Direct – 63% (370)
99. Clintons- 60% (182)
100. WH Smith – 58% (184)
Which? said the full results will be published soon at http://which.co.uk/highstreetshops2018.
There needed to be at least 30 responses for a shop to make the table. Sample sizes are in brackets.
