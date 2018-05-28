A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of a woman and 11-year-old girl were found in Gloucester, police said.

Officers were called during the early hours of Monday to a property in Dexter Way, Gloucester where it was reported that two people had been seriously injured.

A 31-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were declared dead at the scene, a Gloucestershire Police spokesman said.

We're started a double murder investigation after a woman and girl died at an address in Dexter Way, Gloucester this morning. A 28-y/o man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of the woman and girl. If you have information call 101 – quote inc 73. https://t.co/P0mEUQsvjo — Glos Police (@Glos_Police) May 28, 2018

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of the woman and the girl,” the spokesman said.

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 73 of May 28.

“Cordons will remain in place at locations linked to the investigation while our inquiries continues.

“No further details are available at this time.”