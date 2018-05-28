Police have arrested three men on suspicion of drug dealing after two people died at a festival.

A 20-year-old man from Havant, a 20-year-old from Waterlooville, and a 22-year-old man from Cosham have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, Hampshire Police said.

They are currently in custody.

The news comes after 20-year-old Tommy Cowan and 18-year-old Georgia Jones were named as those who died after falling ill at Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth on Saturday night.

They were among 15 revellers admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital from the event that night, with organisers issuing a warning of a “high strength or bad batch” of drugs.

We would like to apologise for the cancellation of today’s festival. But in the light of yesterday’s tragic… Posted by Mutiny Festivals on Sunday, May 27, 2018

The second day of the festival, which Craig David and Sean Paul were due to headline, was cancelled as a “safety precaution”.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said it was believed they were admitted after falling ill from the effects of drugs. Another person remains in a critical condition.

Mr Cowan, also known as Tommy Bakeer, was described as a caring young father.

According to Portsmouth newspaper The News, his father Damian Cowan, 43, said: “He was funny. He loved life and he loved his little boy.

“He was everything. He was a good lad – unfortunately he made a bad choice.”

We can confirm that two people have died after falling ill at Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth.An 18-year-old woman and… Posted by Hampshire Constabulary on Saturday, May 26, 2018

Mr Cowan was a “brilliant” friend, according to 19-year-old Jack Ford, who said they met at college studying uniformed services.

“He is such a caring guy who would do anything for anyone. He loved going out with his mates but most importantly loved spending time with his girlfriend and son,” said Mr Ford, who lives near Portsmouth.

“It was a big shock to lose such a great guy like him.”

Both of those named as victims were from Havant, Hampshire.

Police said the woman was taken ill at the festival in King George V Playing Fields at 7.10pm before the man was found collapsed 20 minutes later.

My heart goes out to the family and friends of the two young people who lost their lives at @MutinyFestivals yesterday.❤ — Craig David (@CraigDavid) May 27, 2018

A further 12 festival-goers went to the hospital on Saturday, but their cases were “not necessarily all drugs-related”, the hospital spokeswoman said.

Three more attended on Sunday morning to be treated for injuries sustained in assaults or because of alcohol-related intoxication, the spokeswoman added.

Police said the deaths were separate incidents and were not suspicious.

Mutiny warned at around 9.30pm on Saturday, after the pair were taken ill, that it was “aware of a dangerous high-strength or bad-batch substance on site”, and that no drugs should be taken.

I WILL NOT BE PERFORMING @MutinyFestivals 2NITE. MY HEART GOES OUT 2 FAMILIES OF THOSE WHO LOST LOVED ONES LAST NIGHT! 🙏🏽 — Sean Paul (@duttypaul) May 27, 2018

The festival announced the deaths, before adding: “Following the terrible news from earlier today, the team behind Mutiny Festival are incredibly sad to announce that the Sunday of the festival

has been cancelled as a safety precaution.”

The organisers of the festival, which was headlined by Dizzee Rascal on Saturday, also urged customers to “responsibly dispose” of any substances.

Sean Paul paid his respects to the loved ones of the pair who died, as did Craig David, who tweeted: “My heart goes out to the family and friends of the two young people who lost their lives at

@MutinyFestivals yesterday.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.