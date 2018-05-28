A 15-year-old boy has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of another boy.

The suspect, who cannot be named because of his age, was arrested over the fatal stabbing of Samuel Baker, also 15.

Samuel, from the Lowedges area of Sheffield, died in hospital on May 24, an hour after being found injured.

The #Sheffield stab victim who died following an incident on #Lowedges Road last Thursday has been formally identified as Samuel Baker (pictured). The investigation is ongoing and a 15-year-old boy has appeared in court today charged with murder. https://t.co/eXUv31ozPQ pic.twitter.com/D6BcsySBGG — SouthYorkshirePolice (@syptweet) May 28, 2018

His family, who continue to be supported by officers, have asked for their privacy to be respected.

The suspect appeared before magistrates in Sheffield on Monday and was remanded to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.