The sun had its hat on for Bank Holiday Monday, with sunbathers around the country making the most of the bright weather.

The hot weather brought the crowds out on the beach at Blackpool ( Martin Rickett/PA)

But you only had to head down to the park to get that tan.

Sunbathers catch the rays in Victoria Park, east London as temperatures soared (John Stillwell/PA)

Families, and pets too, had great fun outdoors while the sunshine lasted.

Mash Nas with her two-year-old Pomeranian Kookie in Hyde Park, London (Yui Mok/PA)

There was a lot of messing about in boats as plenty of people headed for cool water.

People enjoy the hot weather on the boating lake at Victoria Park, east London (John Stillwell/PA)

And these beach boys decided that just lying on the sand wasn’t enough.

Playing in the hot weather on Bournemouth Beach, in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Although plenty just sat back and watched the sunlit scenery.

People sitting in the sun at Potters Field Park, London (John Stillwell/PA)

And in Scotland, everyone said a final goodbye to winter on the highest beach in the UK at Loch Morlich, near Aviemore, by soaking up the sun as the last snow melted on the Cairngorms.

The last snow on the Cairngorms as sunbathers lie in the foreground (Jane Barlow/PA)