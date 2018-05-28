The sun had its hat on for Bank Holiday Monday, with sunbathers around the country making the most of the bright weather.
But you only had to head down to the park to get that tan.
Families, and pets too, had great fun outdoors while the sunshine lasted.
There was a lot of messing about in boats as plenty of people headed for cool water.
And these beach boys decided that just lying on the sand wasn’t enough.
Although plenty just sat back and watched the sunlit scenery.
And in Scotland, everyone said a final goodbye to winter on the highest beach in the UK at Loch Morlich, near Aviemore, by soaking up the sun as the last snow melted on the Cairngorms.
Comments