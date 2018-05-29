The start of the four-day working week sees a variety of stories covered on the front pages, with train improvements, suggestions of waste in the NHS and a new tattoo for Raheem Sterling making the fronts.

The Times leads on a leaked report which, the paper says, suggests the United Nations was aware of 15 international charities implicated in a sex-for-food scandal.

Tomorrow's front page: UN knew of sex-for-food scandal at top charities #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/jqef566pwy — The Times of London (@thetimes) May 28, 2018

The Daily Telegraph carries comments from Keith Willett, the NHS’s medical director for acute care, who claims the health service is guilty of a “ridiculous waste of resources”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Ridiculous waste' to blame for NHS woes #TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/JFy11ol3qd — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 28, 2018

The Guardian runs with analysis which suggests the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge have access to wealth totalling nearly £21 billion, more than the combined assets of the other Russell Group institutions.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 29 May 2018: Revealed – the £21bn wealth built up by Oxford and Cambridge pic.twitter.com/6KLlLRKsWE — The Guardian (@guardian) May 28, 2018

The Financial Times runs with the situation in Italy, where a former International Monetary Fund official has been appointed as Prime Minister.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday May 29 https://t.co/NEK4YtEMmr pic.twitter.com/84ZKuR63X3 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 28, 2018

The Metro reports the claims of transport group Greengauge21, who say building high-speed rail lines across the country would put “rocket fuel” into the economy.

The i carry a report about the Government preparing to sell off its stake in the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Tuesday's front page: Government ready to sell multi-billion pound stake in taxpayer owned bank RBS #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/2LbVnsqll1 — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 28, 2018

The Independent claims the Help to Buy scheme is increasingly benefiting higher earners.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Flagship housing policy benefits higher earners #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/cqSugJRZQT — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 28, 2018

The Daily Mirror carries a story about the widow of Garry Newlove, who has spoken of her emotions as her partner’s killers are moved to open prison.

The Sun reports on “fury” after striker Raheem Sterling got a tattoo of a gun on his leg.

Tomorrow's front page: Raheem Sterling has triggered the fury of anti-gun campaginers by unveiling his new tattoo of an M16 assault rifle. pic.twitter.com/LdHfi6j3em — The Sun (@TheSun) May 28, 2018

The Daily Mail says that more than 20,000 children are leaving primary school “dangerously fat” calling it a “child obesity disgrace”.

The Daily Express reports on a “witch-hunt” against former British soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles who are facing prosecution for their actions.

DAILY EXPRESS: Back our soldiers in fight for justice #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Yb0l7FiQin — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 28, 2018

Meanwhile, the Daily Star reports that the armed forces are due to receive a pay rise.