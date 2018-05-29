Police have stopped a golf buggy at a McDonald’s drive through.
North Yorkshire Police said that two teenagers have been arrested and are in custody with regard to the incident in Richmondshire Walk, Catterick, at 3.45am.
An 18-year-old man from Richmond and a 19-year-old man from Pickering were both arrested on suspicion of taking without consent, a spokesman said.
In an earlier Facebook post North Yorkshire Police described the incident as the “most unusual job of the night” and said that officers had managed to “avoid a high speed pursuit”.
It added there would be “a few interesting questions for him to answer in interview”.
The post showed a photograph of a golf buggy with the words club car on the front.
Catterick Golf Club is nearby.
