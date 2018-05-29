Police have stopped a golf buggy at a McDonald’s drive through.

North Yorkshire Police said that two teenagers have been arrested and are in custody with regard to the incident in Richmondshire Walk, Catterick, at 3.45am.

An 18-year-old man from Richmond and a 19-year-old man from Pickering were both arrested on suspicion of taking without consent, a spokesman said.

Most unusual job of the night. A Golf Buggy was reported 'driving' through the drive through of a popular fast food… Posted by North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group on Monday, May 28, 2018

In an earlier Facebook post North Yorkshire Police described the incident as the “most unusual job of the night” and said that officers had managed to “avoid a high speed pursuit”.

It added there would be “a few interesting questions for him to answer in interview”.

The post showed a photograph of a golf buggy with the words club car on the front.

Catterick Golf Club is nearby.