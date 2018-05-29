President Donald Trump has accused special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team of “meddling” in the upcoming mid-term elections, and blames Democrats for “collusion”.

Mr Mueller is leading the probe into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election with the help from Trump campaign aides.

The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls. There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

So far, four Trump associates have been charged in Mr Mueller’s investigation; three have pleaded guilty to lying to the authorities.

President Trump has repeatedly referred to Mr Mueller’s team as “13 angry Democrats”, although Mr Mueller is a Republican.

