Sajid Javid will highlight the threats from international terrorism and Russia in his first meetings with senior figures in Donald Trump’s administration since his appointment as Home Secretary.

The Cabinet minister is flying to Washington to hold talks with a number of high-ranking US officials.

He is expected to stress that the US and Britain have a joint interest in tackling a range of security and crime issues.

Cementing the leading role both countries play in tackling international terrorism, serious and organised crime, and the threat posed by Russia will be at the top of the agenda, the Home Office said.

Sajid Javid will meet administration figures including Kirstjen Nielsen (Evan Vucci/AP)

In the wake of the Salisbury attack, Mr Javid will seek a co-ordinated approach against the threat of “hostile state activity”, including targeting illicit finance and cyber attacks.

Britain has pointed to finger at Russia over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the Wiltshire town in March. Moscow has repeatedly denied responsibility.

Mr Javid will also use the two-day trip to brief his US counterparts on the Government’s updated counter-terrorism strategy, which is expected to be published next week.

Jeff Sessions is Donald Trump’s attorney general (Evan Vucci/AP)

Powers available to police and security services were reviewed after Britain was hit by five attacks last year.

Reports have suggested the strategy, known as Contest, will set out proposals to share information about suspects more widely and introduce longer prison terms for some terror offences.

Mr Javid will also emphasise the need for international collaboration on issues such as aviation security and terrorist content online.

The Home Secretary is due to hold discussions with homeland security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, attorney general Jeff Sessions, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Centre Bill Evanina, and John F Clark, president and CEO of the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Mr Javid was appointed Home Secretary in April following the resignation of Amber Rudd.

His first weeks in the role have been dominated by the fallout from the Windrush scandal.

He made his first major speech in the post at the Police Federation of England and Wales’s annual conference last week.