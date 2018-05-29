Rarely seen treasures and collections will go on show to the public at Westminster Abbey’s revamped Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries.

This sneak preview offers a flavour of some of the items that will be on display from June 11.

To reach the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries, visitors will pass through a new tower housing a staircase and lift (John Stillwell/PA)

These small models of Christian martyrs, from which the larger versions above the Great West Door of the abbey were created, are among the attractions on show (John Stillwell/PA)

As is a full-size effigy of Viscount Horatio Nelson (John Stillwell/PA)

The gallery itself offers a striking view looking down to the Great West Door (John Stillwell/PA)

The marriage licence from the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, now the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is one of the more modern items on display (John Stillwell/PA)

The funeral effigy of Queen Mary I takes us back in time (John Stillwell/PA)

The coronation chair of Queen Mary II has been meticulously preserved (John Stillwell/PA)

Replicas of, left to right, St Edward’s Crown, Orb with Cross and Imperial State Crown are a dazzling sight to behold (John Stillwell/PA)

A full-size effigy of King Charles II is a colourful addition (John Stillwell/PA)

A series of small statues of King Henry VII, Queen Elizabeth I and King Richard II form a stunning trio in front of the magnificent abbey windows (John Stillwell/PA)