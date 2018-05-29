Rarely seen treasures and collections will go on show to the public at Westminster Abbey’s revamped Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries.

This sneak preview offers a flavour of some of the items that will be on display from June 11.

The Queen's Diamond Jubilee GalleriesTo reach the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries, visitors will pass through a new tower housing a staircase and lift (John Stillwell/PA)
These are small models of Christian martyrs, from which the larger versions above the Great West door of the abbey were created (John Stillwell/PA)These small models of Christian martyrs, from which the larger versions above the Great West Door of the abbey were created, are among the attractions on show (John Stillwell/PA)
A full size effigy of Viscount Horatio Nelson is part of the displays (John Stillwell/PA)As is a full-size effigy of Viscount Horatio Nelson (John Stillwell/PA)
The gallery itself offers a striking view looking down to the Great West door (John Stillwell/PA)The gallery itself offers a striking view looking down to the Great West Door (John Stillwell/PA)
The marriage licence from the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton (now the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) is included as a treasure (John Stillwell/PA)The marriage licence from the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, now the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is one of the more modern items on display (John Stillwell/PA)
The funeral effigy of Queen Mary I (John Stillwell/PA)The funeral effigy of Queen Mary I takes us back in time (John Stillwell/PA)
The Coronation chair of Queen Mary II (John Stillwell/PA)The coronation chair of Queen Mary II has been meticulously preserved (John Stillwell/PA)
Replicas of, left to right, St Edward's Crown, Orb with Cross and Imperial State Crown (John Stillwell/PA)Replicas of, left to right, St Edward’s Crown, Orb with Cross and Imperial State Crown are a dazzling sight to behold (John Stillwell/PA)
A full-size effigy of King Charles II is a colourful addition (John Stillwell/PA)
A series of small statues of King Henry VII, Queen Elizabeth I and King Richard II form a stunning trio in front of the magnificent abbey windows (John Stillwell/PA)