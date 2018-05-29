Officials at the Pompeii archaeological site have announced a dramatic new discovery, the skeleton of a man crushed by an enormous stone while trying to flee the explosion of Mount Vesuvius in 79AD.

Pompeii officials released a photograph showing the skeleton protruding from beneath a large block of stone that may have been part of a door frame that had been “violently thrown by the volcanic cloud”.

The victim, who was over 30, had his thorax crushed. Archaeologists have not found the victim’s head.

Incroyable découverte à #Pompei, toujours dans la Regio V. Le corps d'un homme écrasé par un gros bloc de pierre pendant sa tentative désespérée de fuir… Les photos (via @pompeii_sites) évoquent de façon extrêmement frappante la violence de l'explosion…#archéologie pic.twitter.com/mw6qiMBJRr — Gaius Gracchus (@Tiberius_Caius) May 29, 2018

Officials said the man suffered an infection of the tibia, which may have caused walking difficulties, impeding his escape.

The archaeological site’s general director, Massimo Osanna, called it “an exceptional find”, that contributes to a better “picture of the history and civilisation of the age”.