Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

Before classes resumed Tuesday morning, people stood along the road in front of Santa Fe High School holding up signs that said “Santa Fe Strong” and “United We Stand”.

Santa Fe HS students are returning to school today, 11 days after that tragic shooting. And they’ll be met with lots of love as they get to campus #khou11 pic.twitter.com/OZ4KgeKk2A — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) May 29, 2018

The Santa Fe Independent School District says additional law enforcement officers will be at the school to provide security for students as they wrap up the school year this week.

Authorities have charged student Dimitrios Pagourtzis with murder over the May 18 attack.

Investigators said Pagourtzis used a shotgun and pistol that belonged to his father.

Pagourtzis remains in jailed without bond in Galveston.