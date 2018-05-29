A knife-wielding man stabbed two female police officers in the Belgian city of Liege, stole their service weapons, and shot them and a bystander dead in an attack prosecutors fear could be terror-related.

Justice Minister Koen Geens said the assailant, who was later killed by police, was released from prison on a two-day leave Monday.

Mr Geens described him as a multiple repeat offender who had been incarcerated since 2003.

Liege Police Chief Christian Beaupere said at a news conference that the slain officers were 45 years old and 53 years old, the latter the mother of twins.

Four other officers were wounded in the attack, one of them seriously with a severed femoral artery.

State broadcaster RTBF identified the suspect as Benjamin Herman. Herman, a Belgian national born in 1982, had a criminal record that included theft, assault and drug offences, RTBF reported.

The federal prosecutor’s office declined to comment.

Violence lâche et aveugle a #Liège. Tout notre soutien pour les victimes et leurs proches. Nous suivons la situation avec les services de sécurité et le centre de crise. — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) May 29, 2018

Earlier, Liege prosecutors’ spokesman Philippe Dulieu said the man crept up on the two officers from behind carrying a knife and stabbed them several times.

“He then took their weapons. He used the weapons on the officers, who died,” Mr Dulieu told reporters. The two police handguns had a total of 17 bullets.

Mr Dulieu said the attacker then shot dead a 22-year-old man in a vehicle that was just leaving a parking place outside a nearby high school. The attacker then took a woman hostage inside the school.

“Liege police intervened. He came out firing at police, wounding a number of them, notably in the legs. He was shot dead,” the spokesman said.

A senior official at the federal prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press that “there are indications it could be a terror attack.”

Police try to calm a man at the scene of a shooting in Liege (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Despite this, Belgium’s crisis centre said it saw no reason to raise the country’s terror threat alert for now.

When asked about the report that the attack was terror-related, Liege city hall Michel Firket spokesman said: “I know nothing formal about that. The police is doing its investigation. There are no formal conclusions.”

A spokeswoman for the city mayor’s office, Laurence Comminette, told reporters that the children at the school were all safe.

Belgium’s King Philippe, Prime Minister Charles Michel and the country’s justice and interior ministers travelled to Liege to confer with local officials.

“I want to offer my government’s support for the victims, for the victims’ families,” Mr Michel said.

Yves Stevens of Belgium’s federal crisis centre said that security in Liege is under control, and that there was no reason yet to raise the national terror threat level.

“There is absolutely no confirmation yet that the incident is terror-related,” Mr Stevens said.

Video posted on Twitter by a person claiming to be a witness showed people running in the area. About six gunshots could be heard.

Belgian police and military have been on alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people at the Brussels airport and subway system in 2016.