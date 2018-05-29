A trail of damaged vehicles has been left after a collision involving a bus and a number of vehicles.

Kent Police said a total of 25 vehicles were reported as damaged in the incident which happened in Dartford town centre around 6.50pm on Tuesday.

The force also said 14 people were left “walking wounded” and required treatment at the scene on Hythe Street.

We are attending a collision involving 25 vehicles in #Dartford town centre: https://t.co/RDOM9rhGES pic.twitter.com/7JSllm6aJw — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) May 29, 2018

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving and remains in police custody,” Kent Police said.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), and Kent Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews worked with SECAmb paramedics to look after a number of people suffering from minor injuries.

“One person required oxygen following the incident.”

Serious accident in Dartford, my car smashed! About 20 cars involved, hit by bus. My back hurts! pic.twitter.com/qxB1s6gj1z — Brian Barnett (@thamesmeadnews) May 29, 2018

Images posted on social media show an 480 Arriva bus to Gravesend that appeared to have ploughed into the rear of a number of vehicles.

Other pictures show how some cars were left dented, scratched and smashed as a result of the incident.

Brian Barnett tweeted: “Serious accident in Dartford, my car smashed! About 20 cars involved, hit by bus. My back hurts!”