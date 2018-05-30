Blake Painter, a fisherman featured on television series The Deadliest Catch, has died aged 38.

Painter was found at his home in Astoria, Oregon, on May 25 by a friend who visited after being unable to reach him, Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin said.

Mr Bergin said a cause of death would not be released until a toxicology report had been completed, but there was no apparent evidence of foul play.

Painter rose to prominence after appearing on early seasons of the Discovery Channel series, which chronicles the lives and work of fishermen in Alaska waters, and the hazards of the profession.