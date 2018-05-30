Emergency personnel are attending the scene of a helicopter crash, North Yorkshire Police have said.

Rescue services were called to the scene near Aldborough, Boroughbridge at around 1.20pm on Wednesday to reports of a helicopter crashing into a field.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said officers were attending and that they are “not yet able to confirm any information about casualties”.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a helicopter crash near the village of Aldborough near Boroughbridge. Police received the report at 1.23pm today (30 May). It is too early to provide details of any casualties at this stage. We will update when we are able. — North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) May 30, 2018

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said in a statement on Twitter that a number of engines from Boroughbridge, Knaresborough, Harrogate and Ripon had been sent to the incident.

They said hoses are being used to “damp down the scene”.