US President Donald Trump said talks about a potential summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un are going “very well”.

Mr Trump told reporters on Thursday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is having “very good meetings”.

He said he believes the North Koreans may come to Washington on Friday and that a letter will be “delivered to me from Kim Jong Un”.

Very good meetings with North Korea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

Mr Trump said he “will see what happens”, adding: “Hopefully we will have a meeting on the 12th.”

He also tweeted on Thursday: “Very good meetings with North Korea.”

The Singapore summit has been in flux for days.

Mr Trump cancelled the sit-down last week, but then quickly said it could get back on track.