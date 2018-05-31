Detectives investigating the death of a three-year-old boy from Croydon have charged his 23-year-old mother in relation to the incident.

Alfie Lamb was found unresponsive by paramedics on February 1 and went into cardiac arrest before dying three days later in hospital.

Three people were arrested on February 28 including Alfie’s mother Adrian Hoare, of Adams Way, Croydon, south London.

Hoare was charged at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court (Andy Hepburn/PA)

Scotland Yard said Hoare had appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court charged with ill-treatment of a child.

An 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were charged with perverting the court of justice. They will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on June 25 and June 12 respectively.

A post-mortem examination into Alfie’s death commenced on February 7 at St Thomas’ Hospital. Officers are awaiting the final report.