The Russian journalist who worked with Ukrainian authorities to fake his own death says he was smeared with swine blood and taken to the mortuary as part of his elaborately staged murder.

Arkady Babchenko detailed the deception to reporters for the first time since Ukrainian authorities revealed they had staged his death to foil an alleged plot on his life by Moscow’s security services.

He told fellow reporters at a news conference in Kiev that he could have refused when Ukrainian officials approached him with the idea for the ruse about a month ago.

He said he agreed of his own volition.

Mr Babchenko, who fled Russia in February 2017 because of what he described as death threats, said the Ukrainian agents told him the Russian security services had placed an order for his killing four weeks earlier.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, left, and Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko speak during their meeting in Kiev (Mykola Lazarenko/Presidential Press Service Pool Photo via AP)

“I said ‘great, why have you been waiting for a month?'” he recounted.

Kiev police reported on Tuesday that the 41-year-old, who settled in Kiev in the autumn and worked as a host for the Crimean Tatar TV station, had been shot inside his apartment building and discovered there by his wife.

Police said he died on the way to the hospital.

The next day, during a news conference to discuss the killing, Ukrainian Security Service chief Vasyl Gritsak revealed that Mr Babchenko was alive by inviting him into the room, stunning fellow journalists.

Mr Babchenko said even his wife had believed he was dead.

Mr Gritsak also said a Ukrainian citizen who allegedly was paid 40,000 US dollars by the Russian security service to organise and carry out the hit had been arrested.

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, right, listens to Vasyl Gritsak, head of the Ukrainian Security Service (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The man in turn allegedly hired an acquaintance to be the gunman.

On Thursday, Mr Babchenko described what a make-up artist and security officers did to make the staged murder look genuine.

The security officers took his sweatshirt and shot it through with a gun.

Mr Babchenko said he put on the shirt and got smeared with pig’s blood.

He was taken in an ambulance to a hospital intensive care unit, where a forensic expert officially “documented” his death. After that, he ended up in a mortuary.

Mr Babchenko said he was worried the entire time the operation would fall through, but was relieved after it was completed.

“I only stopped being afraid at the morgue,” he said.

Pressed for details about the contract on his head allegedly taken out by Russia and how the arrest would benefit investigators, Mr Babchenko said he had no idea and was leaving it up to the security service.