BHS.com is to be shut down by its Qatari owners, putting its 18 jobs at risk.

Al Mana Group said the decision was the result of a strategic review, having decided to focus resources on its franchise stores business, BHS International.

“Sadly, this means that BHS.com, its UK-based online retailer, will close its website on Wednesday 27th June 2018, with final deliveries to customers by Wednesday 5th July 2018,” the company said in a statement.

A spokesperson for BHS assured that the site’s 18 employees – as well as its suppliers – will be treated “fairly and equitably as the website is closed down.”

“We’d like to thank our team, suppliers and our customers for all their support over the past 20 months,” the spokesperson added.

The company said it remains “fully committed to expanding and investing” in BHS International and was in late-stage negotiations with several new partners.

The news comes just months after BHS.com reported a 43% rise in fourth quarter sales, as well as its first advertising campaign that featured posters announcing “We’re Back.”

Al Mana Group snapped up the brand in 2016, going on to form the BHS International global franchise business and launch BHS.com, which sold clothing, lighting, bedroom and bathroom products.

The acquisition was hot on the heels of BHS’ collapse in April 2016, having been sold by Sir Philip Green to Dominic Chappell’s Retail Acquisitions firm for £1 in 2015.