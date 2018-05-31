Two men arrested in connection with the murder of a bookmaker more than 27 years ago have been released without charge.

Dessie Fox was shot dead in his car on September 30 1990 after his white Mercedes 250D was intercepted by armed men as he was on his way to a race meeting in Curragh, Co Kildare.

The 47-year-old was stopped by the group at Healy’s Bridge, Prosperous, Kildare, after setting off from his home in Dungannon in Northern Ireland.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound.

The men stole a briefcase containing a large quantity of cash and other items including a mobile phone and car keys.

Gardai have said two men, aged 50 and 61, who were arrested in Dublin on Tuesday morning have now been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

They had been detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.