Five people have been left injured after a car ploughed into pedestrians in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to Europa Way, in Trafford Park, at 9.50pm on Thursday to reports a car had collided with a number of pedestrians.

A North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) spokeswoman said the five people were being treated for “serious injuries”.

The car failed to stop and police are now attempting to trace the vehicle – said to be a blue BMW.

Witnesses described horrified onlookers rushing to help the injured in the aftermath of the incident.

Ryan Currie, 23, of Didsbury, told the Press Association he saw a BMW “coming at speed” around a roundabout.

Firefighters at the scene on Europa Way (Paul Warburton/PA)

He said: “I saw three people and a small dog get launched into the air.

“The car then drove through them and carried on without stopping.

“At this point I heard the dog yelping and running round, loads of people ran over to attend to the injured.

“A huge crowd gathered round, ringing ambulances and police.”

Four ambulances and a hazardous area response team attended the scene, along with three senior clinicians.

A spokeswoman for the NWAS said three people were taken to the Salford Royal, and one patient to the Manchester Royal Infirmary.

There is no evidence to suggest the incident is terrorism-related at this stage, Greater Manchester Police said.