US president Donald Trump’s decision to impose massive tariffs on EU steel imports leads many of the papers on Friday.

The Guardian and the i report that America and its traditional allies are on the brink of a full-scale trade war, with European and Canadian leaders reacting angrily to Mr Trump’s decision.

Guardian front page, Friday 1 June 2018: US pushes allies to brink of trade war

The Financial Times reports that a round of “tit-for-tat retaliation” is likely, while the Metro questions what happened to the supposed “special relationship” between Britain and the US.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, London edition, Friday 1 June

Britain is urging Brussels to step back from a trade war with the US, The Times reports.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said the UK had not ruled out countermeasures, but urged calm on all sides, the paper adds.

Tomorrow's front page: Fox urges Brussels to avoid US trade war

Thousands of jobs are are at risk by the move, the Independent reports.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail leads on an upcoming speech by the head of Ofsted, who will warn that some children are starting school unable to communicate properly or use the toilet.

And the Daily Telegraph says scientists claim a new blood test could detect 10 types of cancer years before a person falls ill.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Cancer blood test hailed as 'holy grail'

The Sun reports that Roman Abramovich has scrapped Chelsea’s £1 billion stadium revamp and ditched his UK visa application.

Tomorrow's front page: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich turned his back on Britain last night – scrapping the club's £1billion stadium revamp and ditching his UK visa application

And the Daily Mirror claims the Tories accepted a Russian donor’s cash on the day she blamed the Skripal attack on Moscow.