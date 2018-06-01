German police have warned residents of the western town of Luenebach to stay inside their homes after a number of lions and pumas broke out of a local zoo.

Police confirmed a report from the regional SWR broadcaster that the big cats had escaped from the facility in the hilly Eifel area. Police say they are responding the situation.

SWR reported that local authorities were warning all residents in the area, near the border with Luxembourg and Belgium, to remain indoors as they search for the animals.