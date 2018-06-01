A £63 million scheme to shore up the sea defences of a Lancashire town while reducing flood risk to 7,500 homes has been officially opened.

The two kilometres of sea defences in the Rossall area of Fleetwood are designed to hold back the Irish Sea during major storms for the next 100 years.

The scheme comprises of 1.84km of sheet piles, more than 10,000 specially manufactured precast concrete units, 211,000 tonnes of stone, 46,000 cubic meters of insitu concrete and 327,000 tonnes of locally sourced rock from 12 quarries across the north of the UK.

Its construction has also allowed for improvements to the local environment, including the creation of a new ecology park.

We are creating a stir in #Rossall today with the launch of the new multi-million pound Coastal Protection Scheme! The scheme will protect 7,500 properties but that's not all. Take a look at the infographic below to see exactly what this amazing defence will do. pic.twitter.com/TgBYaRWQmy — Env Agency NW (@EnvAgencyNW) June 1, 2018

Councillor Roger Berry, neighbourhood services and community safety portfolio holder at Wyre Council, said: “I’d like to thank all our partners for helping us to deliver the new sea defences.

“The completed scheme will not only protect our residents, their homes and our businesses and infrastructure but also has provided us with a visually stunning promenade for walkers and cyclists.

“Locals and visitors alike will be able to enjoy the magnificent coastline, whilst the grasslands will give a contrasting green and natural landscape.”

Sir James Bevan, Environment Agency chief executive, said: “This is one of the biggest investments ever in a coastal flood scheme. It will reduce flood risk to 7,500 homes, create new green space and benefit the local economy, including by using locally sourced materials.”

Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) Minister David Rutley said: “Rossall’s new coastal defence scheme has been made possible thanks not only to significant government funding but also the huge support of local government and other partners.”