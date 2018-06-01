Northern Ireland could be given joint EU and UK status and a “buffer zone” on its border with the Republic, under new plans being drawn up by David Davis.

The scheme is understood to be under consideration as a potential way of breaking the deadlock over future customs arrangements ahead of a crunch summit of EU leaders on June 28-29.

But it was dismissed as “fantastical” by anti-Brexit campaigners, while Liberal Democrats described it as “like something out of Alice in Wonderland”.

Future customs arrangements are likely to be high on the agenda at a meeting of leaders of British industry with Theresa May and senior ministers to discuss the Government’s Brexit strategy at 10 Downing Street on Monday.

The Prime Minister has divided ministers into two working groups to try to find a means of fulfilling her twin pledges to take Britain out of the European customs union while keeping the Irish border open.

The two options currently on the table – a customs partnership backed by the PM which would see the UK collect tariffs on the behalf of the EU and a “maximum facilitation” scheme using technology to avoid border checks – have split Mrs May’s Brexit war cabinet down the middle.

David Davis heads the working group revising the ‘Max Fac’ plan for the Irish border (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

And Brussels’ rejection of both schemes was underlined by chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who said neither was “operational or acceptable”.

In a film for Vice News, Mr Barnier said he had “no certainty” about the nature of Britain’s future relationship with the EU.

“I can see the difficulty and intensity of this debate,” he said. “We are waiting for the British to have clear positions and choices.”

And he told a private meeting of the European Parliament’s Brexit Steering Group: “They have two proposals which are being debated with British ministers. Neither of those proposals are operational or acceptable to us.”

Mr Davis’s alternative “Max Fac 2” solution would ditch the technological solutions previously favoured by the Brexit Secretary as a way of recording movements across the border without the need for checkpoints.

These were dismissed as unworkable by EU officials and raised concerns from police about possible sectarian attacks on infrastructure like numberplate recognition cameras.

Instead, Mr Davis is now considering a new “double-hatted” solution based on the model in place in Liechtenstein, which would allow the province to operate both UK and EU regulations at the same time.

A 10-mile wide “special economic zone” would be created along the 310-mile border, within which local traders could operate under the Republic’s trade rules.

(PA Graphics)

An unnamed Whitehall source told The Sun: “Max Fac 2 is tremendously complicated, but it’s at least something the Cabinet can unite around.”

The source acknowledged it would be a challenge to secure backing for the plan from the Democratic Unionist Party, which props up Mrs May’s Government at Westminster and has made clear that it does not want Northern Ireland treated differently from the rest of the UK.

Mr Davis’s Department for Exiting the EU did not deny that the proposal was under consideration.

A spokesman said only: “We have set out two viable future customs arrangements with the EU and work is ongoing to refine these.

“Both of these would deliver on our commitments to ensure UK-EU trade is as frictionless as possible, avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, preserve the integrity of the UK’s internal market and enable us to establish an independent international trade policy.”

Michel Barnier on a visit to Northern Ireland last month (PA)

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has been absolutely clear that we cannot and will not accept a customs border down the Irish Sea, and that we will preserve the integrity of the UK’s common market.

“Work is ongoing on customs plans that will achieve this, as well as ensuring we can strike trade deals around the world, that trade remains as frictionless as possible, and that there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.”

Sinn Fein accused Mr Davis of trying to “hide a hard border in a buffer zone”.

MEP Martina Anderson said: “Once again this shows the lack of knowledge of border areas and the concerns they face – David Davis obviously didn’t learn much on his flying visits.”

Labour MP Chris Leslie, a supporter of the Open Britain campaign against a hard Brexit, said: “If there was an award for coming up with unnecessarily complicated and convoluted solutions to self-inflicted problems, David Davis would win it every year.

“The solution to this dilemma is staring David Davis in the face: the UK as a whole must stay in the single market and the Customs Union.”

And Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesman Tom Brake said: “More and more by the day, Tory plans are sounding like something out of Alice in Wonderland.

“The public must be given the final say on the deal, with the opportunity to Exit from Brexit.”