A man has been arrested after two police officers were allegedly stabbed while dealing with a call-out.

The two officers, a man and a woman, are in hospital following the incident in Greenock, Inverclyde on Friday morning.

Police said a 43-year-old man had been arrested following an incident at a house in Gateside Gardens.

Colleagues praised the “incredible bravery” of the two injured officers.

Police said the incident was not terror-related and there is no risk to the wider public.

Incredible bravery from police officers in Greenock this morning. All of @policescotland officers and staff thinking of them and their families. Courage, protecting their fellow citizens #publicservice — DCC Iain Livingstone (@DCCLivingstone) June 1, 2018

Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone, interim chief constable at Police Scotland, tweeted: “Incredible bravery from police officers in Greenock this morning. All of @policescotland officers and staff thinking of them and their families. Courage, protecting their fellow citizens.”

The two injured officers were taken to Inverclyde Royal Infirmary. Their families have been informed.

A large section of Gateside Gardens has been cordoned off and several police vehicles remain in the area.

A team of forensic officers could be seen examining a section of Grieve Road where a shoe and an item of clothing lay in the street.

Andrea MacDonald, chair of the Scottish Police Federation, said: “Our thoughts are with the injured officers and their families. Once again we see how difficult and dangerous a job it is.

“Police officers put themselves between other professionals and the public and dangerous individuals, sometimes with life-changing consequences for themselves and their families. We wish our colleagues a speedy and full recovery.”

Two officers were injured in Gateside Gardens (Andrew Milligan/PA)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “My thoughts and best wishes for a full recovery are with the two police officers injured on duty in Greenock today.

“This is a reminder of the vital but often dangerous job our police men and women do, and what a huge debt of gratitude we owe to them.”

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf‏ tweeted: “Really hope our brave officers pull through and recover.

“Easy to forget the courage of our Police men and women who put themselves in harms way for our safety on a daily basis.”