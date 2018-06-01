The remains of a British man who went missing in Switzerland almost four years ago have been found.

Fergus McInnes, 51, travelled to Switzerland from Edinburgh in September 2014 but went missing shortly after arriving in the country.

The University of Edinburgh researcher was due to attend a computer science conference in Martigny but never turned up.

His death was confirmed by his family on a website set up to aid the search for him.

The post read: “It’s with great sadness that we, Fergus’s family, are able to confirm his death in Switzerland.

Fergus McInnes travelled to Switzerland from Edinburgh in September 2014 (Police Scotland/PA)

“Remains were recently found on a wooded hillside outside Martigny, by someone out walking in the area.

“We’re grateful to the police and related authorities, both here and in Switzerland, for their assistance and support.”

Mr McInnes’ family said it is thought he died on September 9 2014, the day he went missing. There are no suspicious circumstances.

Inspector Graeme Nisbet of Police Scotland said: “Specially trained officers are providing support to Mr McInnes’ family following this sad news.

“We are continuing to liaise with Swiss police to ensure that any further updates are passed to his loved ones and they have any assistance they require at this difficult time.”