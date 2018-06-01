Train operator Northern has axed 165 daily services until the end of July to improve reliability amid major disruption.

Passengers have been hit with hundreds of delays and cancellations since new timetables were introduced on May 20.

An “interim timetable” will be introduced on Monday with 165 trains removed – 6% of Northern’s total services.

Areas affected include Manchester, Liverpool, Blackpool and the Lakes Line between Oxenholme and Windermere.

Northern insisted it will still run more trains than it did before last month’s timetable change, and expects to “get back to a full timetable service by the end of July”.