Two of four peacocks that escaped from Philadelphia Zoo and took a stroll on a motorway have been found safe.

It comes a day after another of the birds was found dead on that stretch of road.

Zoo officials say a passer-by spotted the two peacocks on Friday morning near an equestrian centre.

The tipster stayed with them until zoo workers arrived to rescue the birds. They described them as “healthy if a little hungry”.

The fourth peacock remains on the loose.

The birds were initially seen walking on an interstate near the zoo on Wednesday night.

State police shut down two lanes of the motorway while tracking the peacocks, causing traffic jams for miles.

Police managed to get the birds off the highway, but they flew the coop once more.