US President Donald Trump has said his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12.

Speaking after an Oval Office meeting with North Korea’s Kim Yong Chol, Mr Trump said he would be making a mistake not to go forward with the on-again, off-again nuclear summit in Singapore.

The president said his meeting with the most senior North Korean to visit the White House in 18 years lasted longer than expected and “went very well”.

Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Mr Trump said his June 12 meeting will be “a beginning”.

He added: “The process will begin on June 12 in Singapore.”