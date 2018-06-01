A woman has died after a car ploughed into pedestrians in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to Europa Way, in Trafford Park, at 9.50pm on Thursday to reports a car had collided with a number of people.

Seven people injured in the collision were taken to hospital and Greater Manchester Police said a 20-year-old woman died on Friday afternoon.

The car failed to stop at the scene but a blue BMW 330D believed to have been involved in the collision was found in the Salford area later that night.

In the early hours of Friday, police detained a 21-year-old man on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision. He remains in police custody.

A 20-year-old woman has sadly died following a collision in Trafford. Police continue to appeal for witnesses. Full story here https://t.co/S78Eg6DN4p — G M Police (@gmpolice) June 1, 2018

A 26-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

GMP’s Chief Superintendent Wayne Miller said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the family of the woman who has tragically died this afternoon.

“All those who knew her will understandably be completely heartbroken and our specially-trained officers are doing everything they can to support her family through this horrendous time.

“We currently have two men in custody who will continue to be questioned whilst our officers continue with their enquiries.

“At the time of the collision there was a car meet event in the area which approximately 60 cars attended. I believe there will be people with video or dash-cam footage of the incident or beforehand.

“Please, if you have anything which could help give these families the truth they deserve, then please contact us.

“We will continue to patrol the area and work with Trafford Council to address any concerns.”

The scene on Europa Way after a car ploughed into pedestrians, leaving five seriously injured (Paul Warburton/PA)

Following the incident, witnesses described horrified onlookers rushing to help the injured.

Ryan Currie, 23, of Didsbury, told the Press Association he saw three people and a dog get “launched into the air”.

He said: “The car then drove through them and carried on without stopping. At this point I heard the dog yelping and running round, loads of people ran over to attend to the injured.

“A huge crowd gathered round, ringing ambulances and police.”

There is no evidence to suggest the incident is terrorism-related at this stage, Greater Manchester Police said.

A police cordon was still in place on Friday morning, where a number of trainers could be seen lying in the road and on the pavement, with purple medical gloves and plastic wrapping from what appeared to be medical equipment left strewn around.

One man said the incident happened while “boy racers” were taking part in a car meet.

Parts of Trafford Park, a huge industrial estate with stretches of long straight roads and roundabouts, much of it deserted at night, has become known locally as a place used as a race track for car enthusiasts, at times attracting dozens of spectators.