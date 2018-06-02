A 43-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of two police officers who were injured in a stabbing incident, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Police constables Laura Sayer, 39, and Kenny MacKenzie, 43, were both seriously injured at a house in Gateside Gardens, Greenock, Inverclyde, on Friday morning.

The man, who has been arrested and charged, is due to appear in Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will also be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Meanwhile, colleagues have praised the “incredible bravery” of the two officers, who were initially taken to the nearby Royal Inverclyde Hospital – although one has since been transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment.

Pc Laura Sayer was injured in the incident (Police Scotland/PA)

Pc Sayer has six months’ service with Police Scotland and Pc MacKenzie has been an officer for nine years.

Police have stressed incident was not terror-related and there is no risk to the wider public.

Pc Kenny MacKenzie has been with Police Scotland for nine years (Police Scotland/PA)

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins, who visited both officers on Friday, said afterwards: “I went to the hospital and I spoke to both officers. They were in remarkable good spirits. I’m blown away by the courage of them. I was actually very moved and proud to speak with them.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also sent her best wishes, adding: “This is a reminder of the vital but often dangerous job our police men and women do, and what a huge debt of gratitude we owe to them.”

Police Scotland has referred the incident to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).