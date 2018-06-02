Government forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir have fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at hundreds of mourners during a funeral march for a man killed when he was run over by a paramilitary vehicle during a protest.

The angry mourners were marching with the man’s body to a graveyard in Srinagar on Saturday when police and soldiers used force to stop them.

Police said the marchers were defying a government order that bans assembly of more than four people in the city.

Indian police on the streets (Dar Yasin/AP)

Residents said youths from the funeral regrouped in the winding streets of the city centre and threw stones at troops and demanding an end to Indian rule over disputed region.

Fierce clashes broke out in several places in the city.

Police later took the custody of the body and allowed only a handful of relatives to take the body for the burial the city’s main martyr’s graveyard where hundreds of rebels and civilians killed since the start of an anti-India armed rebellion are buried.

The man was critically injured on Friday and died overnight in a hospital after a paramilitary armoured vehicle crushed at least two men during an anti-India protest.